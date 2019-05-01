Productive and relaxing - making paper bags behind bars

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paper bag making at Poojappura central jail is a scene not to be missed. Jail inmates carefully carrying piles of paper, a few engaged in printing while a few fixing bag handles. The process of paper bag making begins at seven and continues till 11.30 am. According to the jail superintendent,M K Vinod Kumar, the bags made by prisoners are so popular that prominent textiles have been placing orders in bulk. "The process is simple and easy to follow. Prisoners engaged in paper bag making can earn 50 paisa per bag and can make a decent amount per day by creating maximum number of bags. Raw materials is sourced from wholesale stores and the printing too is done from outside," he said.

Vinod also opined paper bag making indirectly makes prisoners help save the planet by reducing the use of plastic bags. "Earning an amount by the end of the day seems relaxing for them as they find themselves productive. Engaging in fun activities like this helps in improving the mental condition of the prisoners. The job is not strenuous and it also gives them a chance to engage in interacting with other jail inmates, thereby making it teamwork," added Vinod.

While equipping the prisoners with a life skill the officials believe that it could benefit them when they are let free. "Most of the prisoners engaged in paper bag making are either old or are physically unwell. We are giving them a chance to earn money and send the amount home. More than 30,000 paper bags are made every month. We even deliver paper bags for restaurants in the city," said Jijo Sankar, the paper bag making official in-charge.

Special training has been given to new prisoners in paper bag making. Other creative life skills taught in jail include mural painting classes and Nettipattom making.