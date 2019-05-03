35 lakh ayalkoottam members participate in Jalasabhas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 35 lakh members of ‘ayalkoottams’, women self-help groups, participated in the ‘Jalasabhas’ organised by the Kudumbashree and Haritha Keralam Mission across the state. The Jalasabhas for preparing drought mitigation plans were held in 2,51,212 ayalkoottams in the state between March 21 and 31. The leaflet prepared by the Haritha Keralam Mission titled ‘Jalamanu Jeevan’ was distributed at the meetings. These activities were conducted in balasabhas as well.

The leaflet deals with rainwater harvesting, well recharging, digging rainwater storage pits, data collection and utilisation plan for water resources, data collection on water use in everyday life and steps to prevent water wastage. Activities in connection with the Jalasabha were conducted in 1,064 Community Development Societies (CDS). Maximum number of Jalasabhas was held in Kozhikode.

The 26,364 meetings in the district were attended by 4,57,723 women. The members also collected data on the water resources in the purview of each SHG. These water bodies will be cleaned up with the help of MGNREGS, Water Authority and the Department of Soil Survey and Soil Conservation.