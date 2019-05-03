Adding gold to living spaces

Rebecca Vargese By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Go for gold...not really the words that usually come to mind when you’re dressing your house. But there you have it. While we all agree that minimalism is the current interior trend, metallic accents are having their moment. Gold along with its lustrous siblings—copper and brass—can add an interesting dimension to your interiors, if used elegantly. This Akshaya Tritiya, here are some easy ways to make a lavish statement by adding some gold into your living spaces.

Visual basics

The Up Balloon coffee table round from UK-based design studio, Duffy London, works on the concept of levitation and is a visually engaging addition to a contemporary home setting. A play on trompe l’oeil (a painting technique used to create three-dimensional images), this piece offers the illusion of weightlessness where the clear glass top is supported by gold-plated balloons. This limited edition table is made to order and can be your piece de résistance. `5,23,142 approximately.

Circling back

In this case, small is big. This brass and gold finish round mirror by Luxxu McQueen will fit in perfectly with a mix of other luxe decor. Make this the centrepiece of your entryway, allowing you a glimpse of yourself before walking out of the door. Handcrafted, the foliage along the circumference is made of hammered brass with gold-plated finish and comes studded with Swarovski crystals. This art deco piece also comes with six halogen bulbs, offering the perfect lighting for last-minute touch-ups. `4,69,703

Ulterior motifs

Cosy and chic; cushions are not just

a comfortable solution, but allow you to upgrade your interiors without having to redecorate completely. This Gandharan era-inspired cushion from Good Earth borrows designs from the silk route of the ancient Indian subcontinent and reflects the convergence of cultures along the silk trail through its Buddhist motifs and imagery. Layered with ikat gold foil highlights that are printed on tussar silk, these cushions can be paired or contrasted with a variety of styles. `3,200.

Animal instinct

Celebrating the iconic patterns and emblems of its fashion line, the Roberto Cavalli Home collection of armchairs is pure jungle luxe. Star of the collection, this Snake Chair is designed with two golden serpents as its armrests, while the golden-hued leather upholstery underscores the Italian designer’s love for exotic animal prints. Illustrating a classic silhouette, this sofa is a statement piece of furniture. Available at Gauri Khan Designs, Mumbai. Price on request.