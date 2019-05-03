Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Animations summit to begin today

Toonz Media Group is celebrating the 20th edition of its Animation Masters Summit (AMS) on Friday and Saturday at the Park Centre, Technopark campus.

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toonz Media Group is celebrating the 20th edition of its Animation Masters Summit (AMS) on Friday and Saturday at the Park Centre, Technopark campus. Deputy High Commissioner of British High Commission Jeremy Pilmore Bedford will inaugurate the AMS 2019 at 9 am on Friday.

The summit is celebrated every year. The theme at this year’s AMS is ‘Connecting Content: Seeing the Big Picture’. Animation professionals who take part in this year’s summit include, animation guru and film designer Raman Lal Mistry, head of content at VIACOM 18 Anu Sikka, Indian Visual Effects supervisor V Srinivas Mohan, Vaanarsena Studios’ Vivek Ram, head of Discovery Kids Uttam Pal Singh, CEO of Gummybear International Inc Christian Schneider, founder and CEO of GoldieBlox Debra Sterling and screenwriter Mayur Puri.

“Toonz is this year launching the Cocoon Concept Lab, a programme to support authentic story-telling and ideas by providing individualised concept development for emerging concept creators and writers with a TV or digital series idea or screenplay,” CEO Toonz Media Group P Jayakumar said,For more details visit http://www.animationsummit.in/

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp