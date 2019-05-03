Animations summit to begin today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toonz Media Group is celebrating the 20th edition of its Animation Masters Summit (AMS) on Friday and Saturday at the Park Centre, Technopark campus. Deputy High Commissioner of British High Commission Jeremy Pilmore Bedford will inaugurate the AMS 2019 at 9 am on Friday.

The summit is celebrated every year. The theme at this year’s AMS is ‘Connecting Content: Seeing the Big Picture’. Animation professionals who take part in this year’s summit include, animation guru and film designer Raman Lal Mistry, head of content at VIACOM 18 Anu Sikka, Indian Visual Effects supervisor V Srinivas Mohan, Vaanarsena Studios’ Vivek Ram, head of Discovery Kids Uttam Pal Singh, CEO of Gummybear International Inc Christian Schneider, founder and CEO of GoldieBlox Debra Sterling and screenwriter Mayur Puri.

“Toonz is this year launching the Cocoon Concept Lab, a programme to support authentic story-telling and ideas by providing individualised concept development for emerging concept creators and writers with a TV or digital series idea or screenplay,” CEO Toonz Media Group P Jayakumar said,For more details visit http://www.animationsummit.in/