Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat to unveil master plan on June 5

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat, the first local body in the state to use geospatial information for optimum resource utilisation and development, will unveil its master plan on June 5, World Environment Day.

The master plan being prepared with the technical assistance of Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) uses geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning system (GPS) and satellite-based remote sensing, covering 103 wards spreading over six grama panchayats.

“Our initial plan was to release the master plan on January 1st. But due to various reasons, we couldn’t meet the deadline. Then came the model code of conduct. We have now fixed a tentative date of June 5 for the release of the master plan,” said R Subash, president, Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat. According to him, considering the objectives of the master plan and the goals that we intended to achieve through it, nothing could be apt than the scheduled date which is observed as the World Environment Day.

At the same time, a member of the block panchayat said the master plan that will have a clear-cut layout on the projects to be undertaken in the next three years comes with a total outlay of Rs 100 crore.“The major highlight of the master plan is to boost the agrarian activities, along with giving stress to micro-level watershed-based action plans on participatory mode,” said the member. “For the same, it has envisioned the projects to be undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Programme. Other than water conservation activities and rejuvenation of water bodies, MGNREGP workers will also have to take up rainwater harvesting programmes,” he said.

Earlier, the KSREC had said it is for the first time it is associating with a local body for mapping its resources and with the help of locals, it will take stock of biodiversity, water resources, available agriculture resources and others.