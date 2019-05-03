Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat to unveil master plan on June 5

At the same time, a member of the block panchayat said the master plan that will have a clear-cut layout on the projects to be undertaken in the next 3 years comes with a total outlay of Rs 100 cr.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat, the first local body in the state to use geospatial information for optimum resource utilisation and development, will unveil its master plan on June 5, World Environment Day.

The master plan being prepared with the technical assistance of Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) uses geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning system (GPS) and satellite-based remote sensing, covering 103 wards spreading over six grama panchayats.   

“Our initial plan was to release the master plan on January 1st. But due to various reasons, we couldn’t meet the deadline. Then came the model code of conduct. We have now fixed a tentative date of June 5 for the release of the master plan,” said R Subash, president, Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat. According to him, considering the objectives of the master plan and the goals that we intended to achieve through it, nothing could be apt than the scheduled date which is observed as the World Environment Day.

At the same time, a member of the block panchayat said the master plan that will have a clear-cut layout on the projects to be undertaken in the next three years comes with a total outlay of Rs 100 crore.“The major highlight of the master plan is to boost the agrarian activities, along with giving stress to micro-level watershed-based action plans on participatory mode,” said the member. “For the same, it has envisioned the projects to be undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Programme. Other than water conservation activities and rejuvenation of water bodies, MGNREGP workers will also have to take up rainwater harvesting programmes,” he said.

Earlier, the KSREC had said it is for the first time it is associating with a local body for mapping its resources and with the help of locals, it will take stock of biodiversity, water resources, available agriculture resources and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat geospatial information World Environment Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp