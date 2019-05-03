For a fun-filled learning experience

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A five-day summer camp, organised by the State Nirbhaya Cell in association with Women and Child Welfare Department for children in state-run homes will begin on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-day summer camp, organised by the State Nirbhaya Cell in association with Women and Child Welfare Department for children in state-run homes will begin on Friday. An array of sessions including cultural events, Zumba, Yoga, Nataka Kalari, film shows, outdoor programmes, film shows, interactive sessions, campfire and other variety of entertainment programmes are in the offing.The summer camp focuses on the holistic development of the children. Hence, everyday sessions begin at 6.30 am with Yoga or Zumba classes.

On Friday, topics including ‘Knowing Oneself and Knowing Others’ by K C Santhosh Kumar; ‘Psycho-Social Campaign and Legal Literacy’ by Anson and ‘Safe Online’ by Jisha will be covered. An interactive session with Rishiraj Singh will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm.

A special movie screening will be arranged at 5.30 pm after tea break for the children. “We are planning to screen Uyare film directed by Manu Ashokan. Actor Parvathy will also join us for the show which is going to be a different experience for the children,” said Sabeena Begum, Nirbhaya Cell.  

The second day has life skills and motivation classes. A separate session on ‘Safe Menstrual Practices and Menstrual Hygiene’ will be taken by Dr Arathi Brinda and team.

“It is important to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and safe menstrual practices. Similarly, we have also arranged a session on self-defence which also includes demonstrations and easy techniques of defending,” said Sabeena.

Other sessions included sports activities including swimming. Activities of the day will end with a theatre workshop called ‘Nataka Kalari’.

‘Nirakoottu’, another highlight of the summer camp, encourages children to draw pictures and later it will be made into a big collage. On Monday, a team from the Medical College will pay a visit to the venue and do a mental assessment of the participants.

