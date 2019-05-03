Medical College Hospital cries for better facilities

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though a referral hospital, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College paints a picture in contrast to its alternate name. Patients complain of overcrowding, long OP queues, inadequate staff strength, shortage of seats, beds unavailable for patients and bystanders. Even though the issue has been raised several times, the officials have not yet initiated action to rectify the deficiencies.

Lack of cleanliness is another pivotal issue that needs to be addressed. "The sanitation facilities are pathetic. It's been four days since I reached here and I have barely seen cleaning staff doing their duty. Washrooms are clogged," said Anusree M, a bystander from Sreekariyam.

Meanwhile, another patient complained about locked toilets. "Are toilets built to be kept locked?," questioned Annamma P K, a patient from Pattom.

The Medical College Hospital has no sufficient waiting areas. "We cannot leave the patient at night and go home. But the hospital does not provide a waiting room for bystanders, so we eat, rest and sleep on veranda," said Peethambaran S, from Pappanamcode. Denying the complaints, the hospital officials responded they cannot entertain more than one bystander at a time and others can use the shelter homes of the city corporation.

"Most of the people seen on the veranda are homeless and they have nothing to do with the hospital. There is surplus food available at the hospital at night. Sometimes it is difficult for hospital staff to manage them and we often seek help from police," said Dr Sharmad M S, superintendent, Medical College.

Overcrowding and long OP queues are a common problem raised by patients. "There are three counters in the main hall and we have to go through each counter to get an appointment with the doctor. It takes too long to complete the procedure and is difficult for patients like me to stand on queue for long," said Anandan M J, a patient from Kuravankonam.

While the hospital authority informed that there is a provision for patients to even pre-book their OP tickets online. "OP areas are air-conditioned, we have around 6,000 to 10,000 patients coming in every day and we make sure we attend all cases. Time slot allotment system is strong which reduces overcrowding. If the patient has an emergency requirement we even provide local OP avoiding the procedures facilitating them with immediate medical care," substantiated Dr Sharmad.

The poor condition of lifts, rusted wheelchairs, beds, low-quality chairs are other issues. "My husband had a fracture on his leg and was taken to the second floor in a lift which was overcrowded. Patients with wheelchairs should be allowed to use only the service lift instead of stifling them," says Anitha N, from Ulloor.

Another patient pointed out the need for a closed wall covering up the checkup room. Improper signboards confuse new patients.

"Posters at every corner make it difficult to read the signboards," said Sajayan P M, a patient from Pottakuzhy. Stagnant water and plastic wastes add to the never-ending list of issues.