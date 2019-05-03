Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical College Hospital cries for better facilities

Despite several complaints of overcrowding, long queues and insufficient staff at the
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, officials have not yet initiated action

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bystanders sleeping in the corridor of the hospital

Bystanders sleeping in the corridor of the hospital

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though a referral hospital, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College paints a picture in contrast to its alternate name. Patients complain of overcrowding, long OP queues, inadequate staff strength, shortage of seats, beds unavailable for patients and bystanders. Even though the issue has been raised several times, the officials have not yet initiated action to rectify the deficiencies.

Lack of cleanliness is another pivotal issue that needs to be addressed. "The sanitation facilities are pathetic. It's been four days since I reached here and I have barely seen cleaning staff doing their duty. Washrooms are clogged," said Anusree M, a bystander from Sreekariyam.

Meanwhile, another patient complained about locked toilets. "Are toilets built to be kept locked?," questioned Annamma P K, a patient from Pattom.

The Medical College Hospital has no sufficient waiting areas. "We cannot leave the patient at night and go home. But the hospital does not provide a waiting room for bystanders, so we eat, rest and sleep on veranda," said Peethambaran S, from Pappanamcode. Denying the complaints, the hospital officials responded they cannot entertain more than one bystander at a time and others can use the shelter homes of the city corporation.

"Most of the people seen on the veranda are homeless and they have nothing to do with the hospital. There is surplus food available at the hospital at night. Sometimes it is difficult for hospital staff to manage them and we often seek help from police," said Dr Sharmad M S, superintendent, Medical College.

Overcrowding and long OP queues are a common problem raised by patients. "There are three counters in the main hall and we have to go through each counter to get an appointment with the doctor. It takes too long to complete the procedure and is difficult for patients like me to stand on queue for long," said Anandan M J, a patient from Kuravankonam.

While the hospital authority informed that there is a provision for patients to even pre-book their OP tickets online. "OP areas are air-conditioned, we have around 6,000 to 10,000 patients coming in every day and we make sure we attend all cases. Time slot allotment system is strong which reduces overcrowding. If the patient has an emergency requirement we even provide local OP avoiding the procedures facilitating them with immediate medical care," substantiated Dr Sharmad.

The poor condition of lifts, rusted wheelchairs, beds, low-quality chairs are other issues. "My husband had a fracture on his leg and was taken to the second floor in a lift which was overcrowded. Patients with wheelchairs should be allowed to use only the service lift instead of stifling them," says Anitha N, from Ulloor.

Another patient pointed out the need for a closed wall covering up the checkup room. Improper signboards confuse new patients.

"Posters at every corner make it difficult to read the signboards,"  said Sajayan P M, a patient from Pottakuzhy. Stagnant water and plastic wastes add to the never-ending list of issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp