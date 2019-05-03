Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Proving string theory via art

Artist B Jayasree’s abstract paintings have been put on display at Alliance Française de Trivandrum

Artist B Jayasree at the ‘Theory of Strings’ exhibition organised by Alliance Française de Trivandrum  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to dedicate herself to art, 59-year-old B Jayasree took voluntary retirement from her administrative officer job in LIC a few years ago. “Seeing a curated picture gives me immense happiness. I enjoy the feeling paintings give,” says Jayasree.Currently, Jayasree is organising a painting exhibition at Alliance Française de Trivandrum titled ‘Theory of Strings’.

“Theory of Strings looks at the human concepts of relationship and behaviour. Humans tend to link the space between objects to thought. Through events we create, we experience a unified field of different streams with imaginings and physicality. Since we are part of this unified field, there is no way we can escape being influenced by these dimensions,” said Jayasree.

Her abstract paintings include drip painting and figure between blocks. She began to concentrate on more drip paintings recently. “I usually paint objects between blocks but drip paintings are my recent favourites,” she said.Jayasree preferred dance rather than painting while doing school.

“I got interested in painting at the age of 25. I got inspired by the paintings of artists Sasikumar and B D Dethan. After taking classes from the duo, I began to read the books on paintings and began to paint from books,” said Jayasree.

Initially, she began to paint landscapes, but after getting guidance from Dethan she began to paint abstract.
“I prefer abstract, but I make sure to leave some clue to the observers to understand the painting,” she said.
Remembering an incident that inspired her to paint, she said, “During the initial stages, my first teacher Sasikumar commended on my landscape painting. He was not able to believe I painted it. He appreciated me and said I paint like a professional. This incident motivated me to dedicate myself to painting.”

Other than painting, Jayasree invests her time in sculpting with scrap. She uses tools such as spade, axe and kitchen utensils to make sculptures.The opening of the exhibition was held at Art Gallery, Alliance Française de Trivandrum, at 10.30 am on Thursday by historian M G Sasibhooshan in the presence of artist Dethan.

