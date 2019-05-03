Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stop paying for carry bags with logo!

Plastic carry bags. | vinay madapu

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the prohibition on charging money for carry bags with the logo or advertisements by Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC), shops in the city continue to charge money for the same. The lack of awareness among consumers encourage shops to charge for the carry bags.

According to the office of Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, no complaint has been registered regarding the issue till Thursday. Ayana Thomas, a CA aspirant said, "Recently I visited a well-known clothing outlet at Pattom. They charged money for the carry bag. I asked them regarding the recent rule by Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on the prohibition of charging money for shopping bags with logo. They said they are not aware of the order. Initially, they were reluctant to give me the carry bag free of cost but later agreed after the intervention of the shop manager."

While the shopkeepers claim they are unaware about the order, consumers too add to it owing to a lack of interest or awareness in proceeding legally about the blatant law breaking. "We were not informed regarding the prohibition of charging money for carry bags with the logo," said one of the managers at a cloth shop at Thampanoor.  

Aswathy R, working with an IT firm, said, "I went to eat with my friends and asked for a parcel. They asked me if I needed a carry bag to charge money for the same. The cashier was unaware of the order and I agreed to pay the money. But I posted the same on social media. Seeing the post many people had inquired about the same stating that they were not aware of any such order either." She is yet to raise a complaint on the same.

"The Commissionerate had distributed pamphlets to the public. Shopping outlets are yet to be informed of the same," said B Santhosh, secretary and registrar, Kerala State CDRC.

