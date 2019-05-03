Three ganja peddlers arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department has nabbed three people in two separate incidents from the district for smuggling ganja. Mahesh, 24, of Maranalloor and Suresh Kumar, 44, of Aluva, who now resides at Pangode, were arrested from near Parassala VHSS on Thursday while carrying 1.1 kg of the contraband.

The Excise sources said the arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off received by Thiruvananthapuram Excise Special Squad Circle Inspector S Vinod Kumar. The narcotics were intended to be sold among students.

In another incident, the Excise team from Kazhakuttom Range arrested a 47-year-old man, who was ferrying 1.5 kg ganja. Krishna Kumar of Aarattuvazhi was the arrested.