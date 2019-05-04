A leader who fought against exploitation: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of ex-Finance Minister V Viswanatha Menon. “He was a Communist leader who fought for freedom and democracy and against exploitation,” the CM said in a message.

“He had proved his mettle as a Parliament member and state Finance Minister. He was arrested at the age of 13 for acting against the British rule. His demise is a huge loss to the Left Democratic organisations,” the message said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala opined the state lost a politician who showed high values in life and career. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Menon was able to rectify some deterioration in his political life without delay. He showed his administrative capability during his tenure as Finance Minister, Kodiyeri said. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran remembered Menon as an able parliamentarian.