Amidst warnings fishers struggle for a living

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the break of dawn, 76-year-old Martin has been on a tireless search along the coast; occasionally brightening up when sees a coin. Under the blazing sun, he doesn't stop unless he comes across something worth. With incessant cyclone warnings making life miserable for them, some fishermen at Shankumugham have become treasure hunters.

The rough seas pose an obstacle for fishing. The women fish vendors remain idle waiting for fishing rafts to bring fish to Vizhinjam. Despite the withdrawal of Cyclone Fani warning, the rough sea prevents fishermen to go fishing. "Therefore we collect valuables lost by tourists in the sea. If we are lucky enough we might get any valuables," says Martin.

Few fishermen, however, continue to fish despite warnings, to supplement their life.

“In the absence of fishing, our families remain in poverty. The schools will reopen in a month. Funds are required for our children,” said Joseph Jhonson, a fisherman at Shankumugham."Fishing is all I know. I'm unable to find another job but I’m ready to struggle to let my children study as I do not want them to take up fishing,” he said.

The Vizhinjam coast is usually crowded with fish vendors. But with less fishermen going fishing the coast remains deserted. With lesser fish available, fish vendors hope to receive at least a basket of fish. "I’ll have to give C1,000 per day to the finance people from whom I took a loan of C1, 00,000. I’m unable to pay the same as there is no fish available," said Victoria, a fish vendor at Vizhinjam.

“After cyclone Ockhi the regulations on fishing have strengthened. Moreover, the memories of the same do not let us venture into the deep sea. We have no profit during most days. I have already borrowed a lot of money which I'm unable to pay back," said fisherman Bellarmin Kurishayya from Poonthura. He has two registered boats among which he uses one for fishing.

“The boat I used during cyclone Ockhi to find fishermen was severely destructed. But I’m yet to receive compensation from the government,” he added.Fish prices have increased tremendously within two weeks. “Mackerel that cost C 4,000 to 5,000 per basket two weeks ago has risen to C6,500 to 7,000 on Friday. Anchovy that cost C15,000 to 2,000 became C 3,800,” said Lalamma, a fish vendor at Valiyathura.

However, fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma said, “Currently, we are providing ration to the fishermen family." Besides, she spoke on the sea erosion issue at Valiyathura. “We have submitted a detailed project report to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) regarding the of shore breakwater project. The works of the same will began as soon as we get approval from KIIFB," she added.