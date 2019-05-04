Complaints on flood-relief disbursal: Chennithala to move High Court again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The main Opposition UDF is planning to approach the High Court over the inordinate delay in addressing flood-related complaints.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said he will move the court since even three months on, no action was taken on the complaints which he had handed over to District Collectors. Chennithala had visited the flood-affected regions at 10 taluks in eight districts between December 18, 2018 - February 2, 2019. The complaints that he received during the visit were handed over to the respective District Collectors.

Later, he also approached the High Court requesting that a tribunal be set up to ensure transparent and speedy disbursal of relief to the flood-hit.

Following this, the HC directed the Collectors to settle the complaints on a war footing and directed that the last date for receiving complaints be extended.

Even after the Opposition leader handed over about 10,000 complaints that he received to the Collectors, the government displayed a lackadaisical approach in addressing them, according to Chennithala.

“There are widespread complaints that those who are going to Collectorates to know about the current status of the complaints, are encountering a negative experience. Despite a court verdict, the government has been ignoring the flood affected,” Chennithala said, clarifying why he is forced to seek the courts’ help again.

He said he will try to convince the court about the need for timely distribution of compensation to the affected families. Also, action will be sought against those who are behind the criminal delay.

Fund diversion alleged

T’Puram: Senior Congress leader K C Joseph on Friday accused the government of diverting funds meant for flood relief. “As per the reply given by the Chief Minister in the Assembly on January 28, flood relief funds to the tune of I1,854 crore remain in the CMDRF. However this amount was diverted for the day- to-day functioning of the state government. That’s why there is delay in giving compensation to the flood victims,” Joseph said.

He said the government has been a total failure in the flood relief activities. Construction of even 10 per cent of totally damaged houses has not begun even eight months on since the calamity struck the state. While the NGOs have almost completed construction of projects taken over by them, the government has not been able to assess the total damage till now, Joseph said, adding, the ministers in charge of districts should convene urgent meeting to review the flood rebuilding activities.