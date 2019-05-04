Human first, teacher second

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MM Leela is more than a name for the people of Karichara. With her strenous effort, she was able to upgrade the status of the Govt LP School at Karichara, which was on the verge of closure to the level of a high school, when she joined in 2005.

“I saw a lot of children struggling here. Since I have been through the state of despair, I did not want these kids to suffer and I started my journey in the school with an aim,” says Leela. An epitome of positivity, she credits her successful journey as a teacher and headmistress to her colleagues and the residents of Karichara.

There are five teachers, two pre-primary teachers and a care taker appointed by the government. When asked about her accomplishment, she explains how the teachers went on a door-to-door campaign to promote the school.

“The main issue was the increasing number of English-medium schools, which shadowed our efforts being a government school," says Leela. After that, with the increased efforts students were admitted by their parents.

Leela started her teaching career in 1985. Leela who hails from Kottayam, lives in Sreekaryam with her famil.

She is sad but does not see it as a goodbye. “This is my school and I hope whoever comes next takes care of it,” she says.