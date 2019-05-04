Spirituality meets serenity at this century-old temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The century-old temple on the hilltop campus of the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama at Nettayam is poised to become a spiritual destination in the near future. The grand temple is dedicated to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, where Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda are also worshipped.

Renovation work is on at the temple which is noted for its monolithic granite pillars. The work includes the repair of damage caused due to wear and tear and the expansion of the prayer hall to accommodate more devotees.

The idol reinstallation and rededication of the temple will be performed by Swami Gautamananda, vice-president of the Ramakrishna Math, on May 7 at 6.15 am. Among the 10 centres of the Ramakrishna Mission in Kerala, the Nettayam centre is noted for its serene location. The foundation stone for the ashrama was laid by Swami Brahmananda, first president of the Ramakrishna Mission, on December 9, 1916.

It is situated on a seven-acre land donated by T S Arunachalam Pillai, a staunch devotee of Sree Ramakrishna. Swami Nirmalananda consecrated the ashrama on March 7, 1924.

The large verandah of the temple leads one to a medium-sized hall. On the left is the shrine where the portraits of Sree Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda are worshipped. The second door leads to a big hall where prayer meetings are held.

To the left of this hall is the sayanamuri, a room considered as the sleeping place of Sree Ramakrishna Paramahansa. The temple complex also includes a kitchen and a spacious room where monks used to reside in the past.

Swami Mokshavratananda, president of the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Sasthamangalam, said the rededicated temple will become a spiritual destination. "Not many people in Thiruvananthapuram are aware of the existence of this grand old temple. We expect the renovated shrine will help visitors attain spiritual and inner awakening," he said.

The three-day reinstallation festival will begin with a grand procession by sadhus and devotees from the Nettayam junction to the ashrama on May 6 at 5 pm.