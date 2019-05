By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final day of the Animation Masters Summit 2019 organised by Toonz Media Group kick started with a ‘Tholpaavakoothu’ performance.

The first session was by Vivek Ram of Vaanarsena Studios, who spoke about his 20-year journey in animation industry and his interpretation of Indian mythological stories in his works.

The second session was by Pete Dodd, director/creator who animated in iconic feature films such as The Tale of Despereaux, and Corpse Bride.