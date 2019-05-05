District pre-monsoon cleanliness drive to commence next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district-level pre-monsoon cleanliness drive for mosquito source reduction will commence on May 11. The two-day ward-level based campaign will be conducted with the help of peoples’ representatives, voluntary organisations, government officers, political parties, youth organisations, residents associations and others. Chairing an assessment meeting at the Collectorate Conference Hall here on Saturday, Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is in charge of the district for overseeing the cleanliness drive, said that all preventive and cleanliness programmes will have to be completed in a time-bound manner before the onset of the monsoon.

“For planning the activities to be undertaken as part of the cleanliness drive, a constituency level meeting will be convened on May 7 and 8. The meetings which will be chaired by respective MLAs will be attended by heads of local bodies, officers, political parties and voluntary organisations,” said Surendran.

According to the minister, necessary directions have been given to complete the panchayat-level meeting before May 9.

The meeting will give final shape to the cleanliness and preventive programmes to be undertaken at the ward level.

Some of the decisions taken during the meeting

 Entrusting Major Irrigation Department to carry out restoration and ensure the free flow of water at the otherwise stagnant Amayazhinjan Thodu, Thettiyar and Thekkanakkara Canal

 Necessary directions given to departments concerned for speeding up the cleanliness works at Parvathi Puthanar and Killi River

 Coordination of Local Self Government and Minor Irrigation Departments to give special attention to water bodies outside the city limits

 Directing local bodies to initiate stringent directions against those who pollute water bodies