Haphazard parking, traffic chaos reign Thiruvananthapuram roads

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic congestions are an everyday thing in cities and thus no one bats an eyelash when the buses, cars and autos create chaotic traffic jam in East Fort here everyday. In the case of the capital, narrow roads are not the sole causers of the congestion, bad parking practices in the city are a major factor as well. The sight of vehicles parked haphazardly on the road side is a regular one in many areas on the MG road, Statue, Manacaud, Vazhutacaud, Sasthamangalam, Palayam - Thampanoor road and many other places across the city.

Three months after the formation of RTO’s enforcement squad for keeping this under check, the situation has not improved. The enforcement of parking rules always gains heat when some issue happens, but once the issue cools down then all measures go down the drain and we revisit the sight of cars and bikes parked carelessly on the side of the roads. Interestingly, the squad is yet to get even an office.

“We have a severe lack of staff to deal with a violation of such a level. However the police has the authority to do this and can enforce it strictly,” said Murali Krishna, RTO.

The spot beginning from Ayurveda College junction is a constant source of chaos in the region.

“We have taken measures to ensure that sufficient parking space is available for people and are allowing licences in select areas,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor.