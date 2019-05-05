 IG’s nod not required for chargesheeting in POCSO cases

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have decided to drop the provision that in all the POCSO cases, the chargesheet against the accused should be filed before the court after being vetted by the Range Inspector Generals (IG). The decision was taken after it was noted due to the order, a lot of files were lying pending and resulting in inordinate delay in prosecuting the culprits.

As per the corrigendum issued last month, the files of those cases involving penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault alone need to be ratified by the IG. “In view of the delay in chargesheeting POCSO cases by virtue of obtaining approval of Range IsGP and considering the pendency of such files in the IsGP’s office, it is hereby directed that only those cases which attract sections like 4, 6, 10, 14 (2), 14 (3) and 14 (5) of the POCSO Act need be submitted to the Range IsGP henceforth,” the corrigendum said. “All other POCSO cases can be finally reported by the investigating officers with the approval of District Police Chiefs,” the order issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera read further.

However, the District Chiefs can seek directions from the IGs if they feel so.

The gnarly order, which had slowed down the prosecution in many cases, was issued last year.

The non-availability of the IGs had prompted the State Police Chief to delegate the powers of IGs to the District Police Chief to accord sanction for filing the chargesheets. But for that, as per the order, the necessary concurrence of the Range IGs has to be obtained by the District Chiefs. However, this provision also put a spanner in the works.

“If an IG has to go through a case, then he will exclusively have to spend a minimum of two days to study the files. Given the number of cases, the IGs won’t be having any spare time to do other works as his hands will be full, if going by the old order. There was a request to scrap the provision and hence a corrigendum has been issued in this regard,” said a senior officer.