Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

 IG’s nod not required for chargesheeting in POCSO cases

The decision was taken after it was noted due to the order, a lot of files were lying pending and resulting in inordinate delay in prosecuting the culprits.

Published: 05th May 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have decided to drop the provision that in all the POCSO cases, the chargesheet against the accused should be filed before the court after being vetted by the Range Inspector Generals (IG). The decision was taken after it was noted due to the order, a lot of files were lying pending and resulting in inordinate delay in prosecuting the culprits.

As per the corrigendum issued last month, the files of those cases involving penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault alone need to be ratified by the IG. “In view of the delay in chargesheeting POCSO cases by virtue of obtaining approval of Range IsGP and considering the pendency of such files in the IsGP’s office, it is hereby directed that only those cases which attract sections like 4, 6, 10, 14 (2), 14 (3) and 14 (5) of the POCSO Act need be submitted to the Range IsGP henceforth,” the corrigendum said. “All other POCSO cases can be finally reported by the investigating officers with the approval of District Police Chiefs,” the order issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera read further. 
However, the District Chiefs can seek directions from the IGs if they feel so. 

The gnarly order, which had slowed down the prosecution in many cases, was issued last year. 
The non-availability of the IGs had prompted the State Police Chief to delegate the powers of IGs to the District Police Chief to accord sanction for filing the chargesheets. But for that, as per the order, the necessary concurrence of the Range IGs has to be obtained by the District Chiefs. However, this provision also put a spanner in the works. 

“If an IG has to go through a case, then he will exclusively have to spend a minimum of two days to study the files. Given the number of cases, the IGs won’t be having any spare time to do other works as his hands will be full, if going by the old order. There was a request to scrap the provision and hence a corrigendum has been issued in this regard,” said a senior officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act POCSO cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp