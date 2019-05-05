Nod for Pattom flyover bridge land acquisition

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a shot in the arm for the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro Project, the Revenue Department has given its nod for the acquisition of 31.34 acres of land in Pattom and Kowdiar villages for the construction of Pattom flyover bridge. The approval which entrusts the District Collector to acquire land under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 stresses the need for required approvals under Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, Coastal Zone Regulation Act and Environment Act before proceeding with the acquisition. Pattom flyover is part of the four flyovers that will come up in the city as part of the project. The other three are - Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Thampanoor.

“The Revenue Department has given its go-ahead for the acquisition of land for the flyover. As we received the order, we will ask Ernakulam-based Rajagiri Educational Alternatives and Community Health Service Society to conduct a social impact assessment study,” said an officer of Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Limited (KRTCL).

The officer further added, “For the implementation of the light metro project, four flyover bridges have to be constructed in the city. While the finalisation has come for the flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom, the feasibility and technical and financial aspects for constructing a flyover bridge at Thampanoor are under discussion.

At the same time, it is learnt the report prepared by a high-level committee headed by the Finance Secretary which examined the revised DPR for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode light metro projects are still pending before the Cabinet. The report was submitted to the government in October 2018.

“The report is under the consideration of the Cabinet. Once the Cabinet gives approval for the report, it will be sent to the Centre for clearance. In the case of flyovers, tenders will be floated for Ulloor and Sreekaryam. It will be constructed using KIIFB fund. The construction of flyovers will felicitate the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro Project,” said K N Satheesh, managing director, KRTCL.

The government had informed that the project estimate which was earlier `6,728 crore was increased to `7,446 crore. The increase was due to the structural changes.