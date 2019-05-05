NORKA-Roots recruiting nurses for Saudi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NORKA-Roots is recruiting nurses for appointment in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health(MoH). BSc Nursing graduates can apply for the openings in First Health Cluster in Riyadh’s Eastern Province.

The vacancies are in Cardiac Surgery ICU, Cath lab, Critical Care (elders), Dialysis Department, Emergency Department (male, female, gynaecology and paediatrics), ICU (coronary), Infertility Department, among others. The interview will be held from May 20-May 24.Candidates may send their bio data, full-size photograph, copies of Aadhaar and passport before May 16 to saudimoh.norka@gmail.com For details, call 1800 425 3939 (toll-free).