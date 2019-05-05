Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NORKA-Roots recruiting nurses for Saudi

The interview will be held from May 20-May 24.Candidates may send their bio data, full-size photograph, copies of Aadhaar and passport before May 16 to saudimoh.norka@gmail.com For details, call 1800

Published: 05th May 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NORKA-Roots is recruiting nurses for appointment in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health(MoH). BSc Nursing graduates can apply for the openings in First Health Cluster in Riyadh’s Eastern Province. 

The vacancies are in Cardiac Surgery ICU, Cath lab, Critical Care (elders), Dialysis Department, Emergency Department (male, female, gynaecology and paediatrics), ICU (coronary), Infertility Department, among others. The interview will be held from May 20-May 24.Candidates may send their bio data, full-size photograph, copies of Aadhaar and passport before May 16 to saudimoh.norka@gmail.com For details, call 1800 425 3939 (toll-free).

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp