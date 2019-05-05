Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pvt hospitals to help in fight against diseases

The private hospitals will support the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the health department in organising the communicable disease prevention programme in the district.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The private hospitals will support the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the health department in organising the communicable disease prevention programme in the district. A meeting convened by Mayor V K Prasanth along with the health department authorities and the representatives of private hospitals decided on Saturday. 

With the involvement of private hospitals in such programmes the district will be able to take preventive measures against such diseases more effectively, the mayor said. 

Private hospital authorities will also provide details of the patients seeking treatment in their hospitals for any communicable or other notifiable diseases to the corporation and health officers on-line. 
In the meeting, the month-long pre-monsoon activities scheduled by the corporation was also presented. 
The meeting accessed that such precautionary activities carried by the local body in the last two years had reduced the intensity of outbreak of diseases. 

The mayor also convened a meeting with flat owners. The corporation will provide subsidy as well as technical assistance to the flat owners.

