City Police bring habitual offenders under ‘filing range’

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I’ve got a file on you”. That was the famous one-liner that a former Intelligence Bureau director always used to disarm his corrivals. It seems Thiruvananthapuram City Police is heading in the same direction. Back-to-back murders in the city have prompted the department to come up with a novel idea which they believe could help deter criminal elements from committing crimes as well as nab them at the earliest, even if they perpetrate one.

The police have started preparing dossiers on anti-social elements in the city and 80 per cent of the work has been completed. Though preparing dossiers on criminal elements have been in vogue as per the police manual for long, what makes the current set of ‘files’ stand apart is that it will have all the details of the criminals, including their behaviour to social connections and family roots.

The decision to prepare a detailed dossier was taken by City Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, when he assumed charge this March.

Sources said, till then, the dossier contained only rudimentary information. “It only marked whether the person was present in town or not. If marked absent, there was no mechanism to track the person’s latest whereabouts. Even if shown present, the information on him was very limited,” said a police source.

After Sanjay took over, prompted by a slew of murders that had rocked the city, orders were issued to make detailed dossiers.

The details presently collected include personal traits of habitual offenders, their friends’ circle, all possible contacts including persons who accompany the offenders and the places they frequent.The details of the vehicles, their economic source and whereabouts and social media activities have also been included. But the crux of the dossier is the ‘family tree’ of the repeated offenders.

Sources told Express that the family tree of the habitual offenders is not limited to the parents, spouses and siblings. In fact, it covers all the family members- from father’s and mother’s sides, from the spouse’s side and even those connected to their offsprings.

The files of about 280 habitual offenders are nearing completion. The police sources revealed that the main reason for preparing a family tree is to enable the police to conduct searches once the person on radar commits a crime and absconds.

“The criminals mostly hide in the houses of distant relatives, which they believe is a safe way to hoodwink the police. Among the family members would be potential sponsors and supporters also. So we are moving a step ahead by making a family line,” said a senior officer.

Miffed by the move, some of those upon whom surveillance have been mounted had moved court, said a police source. “But the court did not entertain them,” the source said.

Speaking further about the move, the Commissioner said maintaining dossiers, checking and monitoring the activities of anti-socials are done with the sole purpose of preventing crimes.

“After a period of monitoring, if the person is found to have given up on his anti-social activities, his dossier and his name will be removed from the anti-social lists and he won’t be further observed,” he said.