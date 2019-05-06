Entrance test 'NEET'ly done

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was tension in the air as thousands of aspiring NEET students arrived at the centres in the capital to undertake the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test which took place on Sunday. Despite the heat, authorities, did not keep away from frisking students an hour prior to the start of the exams.

Aware of this, most students stuck to the stipulated dress code, that was laid down for the examination. A few of the burqa-clad students in one of the centres said they did not find the frisking to be much of an inconvenience as they arrived early. They added the frisking session was a breezy affair. A parent said that her son was asked to remove his footwear which proved that authorities were not lax about the surveillance.

A large number of parents could be seen gathering in front of schools at various parts of the city anxiously awaiting their children to finish their exams. "Everything went fine as we stuck to the rules and regulations," said Kalpana, a parent whose daughter appeared for the examination at Saraswathy Vidyalaya School, Vattiyoorkavu.

Unlike the previous year, NEET exams were conducted in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. The students were allowed to enter the exam hall at 12.30 pm. The exam schedule was also a relief especially for those who arrived from distant places. "NEET used to be conducted in the morning, which proved difficult for people who arrived from other districts. They had to arrive the previous day and stay at hotels or lodges. However this year, we had enough time," said Prabhash, a parent of a student hailing from Kottarakkara.

The NEET for admission to MBBS and BDS courses was held in 10 districts. Around 1.2 lakh candidates appear for the three-hour test at the 220 exam centres. The test consists of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry, and biology. The questions are provided in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

The test conducted under the aegis of CBSE provides for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India under the MHRD.