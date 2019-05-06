Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Entrance test 'NEET'ly done

Authorities ensured that students abide by the guidelines laid out for the entrance exam held on Sunday.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

A NEET aspirant arrives at Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira on Sunday B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was tension in the air as thousands of aspiring NEET students arrived at the centres in the capital to undertake the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test which took place on Sunday. Despite the heat, authorities, did not keep away from frisking students an hour prior to the start of the exams.

Aware of this, most students stuck to the stipulated dress code, that was laid down for the examination. A few of the burqa-clad students in one of the centres said they did not find the frisking to be much of an inconvenience as they arrived early.  They added the frisking session was a breezy affair. A parent said that her son was asked to remove his footwear which proved that authorities were not lax about the surveillance.

A large number of parents could be seen gathering in front of schools at various parts of the city anxiously awaiting their children to finish their exams. "Everything went fine as we stuck to the rules and regulations," said Kalpana, a parent whose daughter appeared for the examination at  Saraswathy Vidyalaya School, Vattiyoorkavu.

Unlike the previous year, NEET exams were conducted in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. The students were allowed to enter the exam hall at 12.30 pm. The exam schedule was also a relief especially for those who arrived from distant places. "NEET used to be conducted in the morning, which proved difficult for people who arrived from other districts. They had to arrive the previous day and stay at hotels or lodges. However this year, we had enough time," said Prabhash, a parent of a student hailing from Kottarakkara.

The NEET for admission to MBBS and BDS courses was held in 10 districts. Around 1.2 lakh candidates appear for the three-hour test at the 220 exam centres. The test consists of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry, and biology. The questions are provided in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

The test conducted under the aegis of CBSE provides for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India under the MHRD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp