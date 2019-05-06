Haritha Nagarotsavam: Corporation's green army turns three

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haritha Nagarotsavam version 3 is here and how! When three years back the city corporation started a summer camp of its own, little did it know that it would be setting forth a green movement that would end up creating eco-warriors in schools. What had started with hands-on training on waste segregation and organic farming, has turned into a platform for the students to learn more about the environment. This month too, the Corporation has come up with its Haritha Nagarotsavam, which will focus on inculcating civic sense amongst the student community.

“The focus is on inculcating civic sense among the next generation and the ideal way is to reach out to the student community. That is how we started the Green Army. We have conducted Haritha Nagarotsavam for the past two years. It is hands-on training that focuses on the environment, waste segregation, farming and such. For instance, we taught the students how each category of waste needs to be managed. This will help the community in leap and bounds in the future,” says Mayor VK Prasanth.

The focus is to ensure that the children get to understand the real stature of the waste problem grappling the city. "It aims at including activities that the students can later implement in their schools,” says Sanitta S Mathew, Green Army fellow. For the past two years, the focus was on what the students could do at an individual level and at their homes but this time activities that the students can implement at schools are given thrust. "Last year, we asked them to conduct a brand audit from their home, when they were asked to come up with a list of the major brands they use in their homes.

This time too, activities on the lines that will make them understand the real problem are being included,” says V Nikhilesh Paliyath, programme coordinator at Thanal and senior mentor at the Green Army. “The training process will be such that whatever they are learning from here can be implemented in their schools,” he added. The thrust is always on hands-on training. All schools have their own green action plan, he says. “In Government Model High School it is mostly organic farming that the students focus on while at the PSNM Government Higher Secondary School, it is segregation and resource recovery. At the Cotton Hill GHSS, the thrust is on the plastic arrest. So it changes in various schools. This time too, the camp is designed on the basis of what they can do in their schools,” he adds.

The camp tailormade for the students in high school category targets to inculcate thoughts about waste management, environment protection and organic farming among the children. “The Green Army was formed following one such summer camp and we have been organising the camp ever since. Contrary to other camps, here the focus is on waste management, organic farming and also on creating toys from trash," says a corporation official. "Last year, we had the children segregating different forms of dry waste, where they were assisted by scrap vendors. The entry is free of cost and food will also be provided by the corporation. The students need only come,” he added.

The camp is open to students who studied in classes 7, 8 and 9 in the past academic year. The tentative dates for the camp are May 16, 17, 18 and 19.