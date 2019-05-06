Money-lender held for raping mentally unwell minor girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have arrested a money-lender for allegedly raping a minor girl, who had mental issues. Shajahan, a 46-year-old, who resides in the neighbourhood of the girl was arrested.

The police said the abuse occurred on May 1. The girl, who is 16 years of age, was abused while she was taking bath in the bathroom outside the house. The incident came to the attention of a neighbour, who alerted the victim’s parents.

Though it was learnt that the girl was only molested, medical examination later proved that she had been raped. Based on that POCSO charges were levelled against him. The police said the arrest was made when the accused reached Pothencode to take back money from one of his borrowers.

In another case, Palode police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old under POCSO charges. Prince, a resident of Meenmutty, was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, who was his student.

Police said the man, who worked as a private tuition teacher, had raped the girl on several occasions before and a complaint was filed by the parents of the victim when they came to know about this.

On Saturday, the Museum police had arrested another youth for raping a 17-year-old girl. Arun, 27, of Barton Hill, an accused in several criminal cases, was the arrested.