Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Money-lender held for raping mentally unwell minor girl

In another case, Palode police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old under POCSO charges.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have arrested a money-lender for allegedly raping a minor girl, who had mental issues. Shajahan, a 46-year-old, who resides in the neighbourhood of the girl was arrested.

The police said the abuse occurred on May 1. The girl, who is 16 years of age, was abused while she was taking bath in the bathroom outside the house. The incident came to the attention of a neighbour, who alerted the victim’s parents.

Though it was learnt that the girl was only molested, medical examination later proved that she had been raped. Based on that POCSO charges were levelled against him. The police said the arrest was made when the accused reached Pothencode to take back money from one of his borrowers.

In another case, Palode police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old under POCSO charges. Prince, a resident of Meenmutty, was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, who was his student.

Police said the man, who worked as a private tuition teacher, had raped the girl on several occasions before and a complaint was filed by the parents of the victim when they came to know about this.

On Saturday, the Museum police had arrested another youth for raping a 17-year-old  girl. Arun, 27, of Barton Hill, an accused in several criminal cases, was the arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pothencode police rape POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp