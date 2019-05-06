'PROUD':First 20 boxes placed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As a step towards finding a permanent solution to the unscientific disposal of unused or expired drugs, the State Drugs Department has placed 20 collection boxes at the medical shops in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The first-of-its-kind, 'PROUD', a programme on the removal of unused drugs is initiated by the State Drugs Department in association with All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA).

“Although there are take-back options which is a preferred way to dispose of most types of unwanted medicines, they are not materialised effectively. Unused medicines which are disposed unscientifically in water bodies or burnt adds to air and water pollution. Our mission is to find a permanent solution to the issue,” said Ravi S Menon, state drugs controller.

As part of the initiative, 20 collection boxes have been placed in the medical shops outside the Medical College. The state drugs controller Ravi S Menon said collection boxes placed two weeks ago have already been half-filled. “We received good response from the public and they have started using the facility. We are also creating awareness among the medical shop owners so that the facility is utilised efficiently,” he said.

In the next phase, the department plans to keep 100 collection boxes in other identified places such as the Secretariat and other government complexes. “Measures are taken to ensure effective utilisation, without loopholes," said Ravi. To keep a check on the efficient use of the facility, the collection boxes have been labelled so that the authorities can track the place from which the product has come.

AKCDA has taken up the expenses of setting up the collection boxes and its maintenance. In these collection boxes, people can drop capsules, ointments, dry syrup and tablets. The collection boxes will be emptied by the agencies such as Kudumbasree to prevent recycling of medicines. The State Drugs Department plans to check collection boxes this week and after feedback, feedback, the facility will be available in other identified places.