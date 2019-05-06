Special squad inspects labour camps in Nanthencode ward

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The month pre-monsoon cleaning drive undertaken by the Corporation saw the special squad set up with the civic body’s health section conducting field inspections at various labour camps in the Nanthencode ward. Led by S S Minu, health inspector, Nanthencode circle, the squad mainly checking the basic amenities provided to the labour camp inmates as well as the hygiene.

Minu said the overcrowding will not be allowed in the labour camps. The employers should provide clean and hygienic rooms with access to clean drinking water and toilet facilities. During the raids conducted at Nanthancode ward, Muttada and Kuravankonam ward, the squad came across three cases of non-compliance.

In Nanthencode ward, 40 persons were crammed inside a house which has space only for 10 members. Besides, it had only one toilet, with the kitchen space situated nearby. There was a hole in the front of the house where the inmates relieved themselves.

A similar situation were seen in the other two houses. In Kuravankonam ward some of the labourers were put up on the terrace under a tin sheet in this hot weather, said Minu.

The employers have been directed to provide alternative accommodation to the excess labourers urgently and also to clean the surroundings in their respective wards. An official notice will be served on them on Monday. A review inspection will be conducted in these areas on Tuesday and Wednesday to check whether these directions have been followed.

“Our priority is to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in labour camps. As part of the cleaning drive a raid was carried to check the hygiene and facilities of closed houses, flats and the accommodation of the migrant labours,” said Nanthencode circle junior health inspector Aji.

Mayor V K Prasanth has asked all other health circle officials to have a look at the quality of accommodation given to the labourers in their wards. The ward-level health squads will be responsible for reviewing the situation and they will report to higher authorities.