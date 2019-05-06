Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

That time she glided into history

 In 1984, then 18-year-old Sheela Ramani flew a glider, as part of the Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) competition.

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  In 1984, then 18-year-old Sheela Ramani flew a glider, as part of the Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) competition. Thus doing so, she became the first woman in the state to fly the light aircraft. It took her two months of training to fly the glider in the Delhi skies for the competition. "Eugene Khan from Kota, Rajasthan, was my first trainer. A second-year Zoology student at Government College for Women in Vazhuthacaud at the time, I was the lone girl among several boys to participate in the gliding competition held in Delhi.

I flew the glider up to a height of 600 metres above the sea level. Though I was not able to win the competition, it helped Kerala NCC's rank go from position 16 to three in 1984," says Sheela.So how does the glider function? "The glider I flew works without engine and glides through the air with the speed of the wind," she says.Part of Air and Army wings of the Corps, Sheela won various other laurels in NCC including a gold medal in the all-India signal competition.

One of the most unforgettable incidents in her life was meeting the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 
"I was representing Kerala for NCC. I couldn't even dream of something of that extent at the time. Through NCC, I got to meet my inspirational force," she says.Currently a higher grade officer at the University of Calicut, she holds a major role in bringing grace marks to NCC cadets. She is the first person to receive a seat for Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) in the NCC quota. "I got a seat for the course after fighting for reservation for NCC cadets," she says. 

When asked about choosing a different profession other than the Air Force, she said, "I wanted to pursue a career in Air Force but I did not a get an opportunity. By the time the Air Force began recruiting women, I had crossed the age limit. Also, it wasn't affordable at the time to pursue a formal education in flying."Sheela is multi-talented; she does karate, astrology and yoga. Her husband Dr Sam Ebinezer is a lawyer and a Siddha doctor. "My husband is my biggest support. He supported me to study after my marriage," she said. 

