CBSE schools ride crest of Class X results

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBSE Class 10 exam results were announced on Monday and the schools in the district are now riding in the glory of their students’ success. Majority of schools have achieved cent per cent pass. Gokul Nair A of Arya Central School, Pattom is the district topper. He came sixth in the state and 53rd at national level with 497 marks.

The results are available in: cbseresults.nic.in. Students can apply for re-evaluation on: cbse.nic.in.

Re-checking of each subject will cost Rs 500 and students can apply for the same from May 24 to May 25 till 5 pm. CBSE has also introduced a post-result helpline offering counselling. Students or parents with queries can get in touch with trained staff at 1800-11-8004, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm till 16 May.

Chinthalaya Vidyalayam

Senior Secondary School Devancode, Kallikkadu, Mylakkara

Appeared: 40 students

Pass percent: 100

Distinction: 31 students

Kazhakoottam Jyothis Central School

Pass Percent: 100

Appeared: 118 students

Kendriya Vidyalaya

C.R.P.F. Pallipuram

Pass Percent: 100

Appeared: 102 students

26 students secured 90 percent and above

Saraswathy Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkkavu -

Appeared: 287 students

125 students

scored above 90 percent

Dr GR Public School

Appeared: 136 students

A1 in all subjects: 11 students

Army Public School

Pangode, Trivandrum

Appeared: 65 students

36 students

secured above 90%

Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal

Appeared: 65 students

Pass Percent: 100

Abdulsalam Rafi

Residential School

Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram

Appeared: 56 students

Distinction: 24 students