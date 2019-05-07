Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CBSE schools ride crest of Class X results

The CBSE Class 10 exam results were announced on Monday and the schools in the district are now riding in the glory of their students’ success. Majority of schools have achieved cent percent pass.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBSE Class 10 exam results were announced on Monday and the schools in the district are now riding in the glory of their students’ success. Majority of schools have achieved cent per cent pass. Gokul Nair A of Arya Central School, Pattom is the district topper. He came sixth in the state and 53rd at national level with 497 marks. 

The results are available in: cbseresults.nic.in. Students can apply for re-evaluation on: cbse.nic.in.
Re-checking of each subject will cost Rs 500 and students can apply for the same from May 24 to May 25 till 5 pm. CBSE has also introduced a post-result helpline offering counselling. Students or parents with queries can get in touch with trained staff at 1800-11-8004, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm till 16 May.

Chinthalaya Vidyalayam
Senior Secondary School Devancode, Kallikkadu, Mylakkara 
Appeared:    40 students 
Pass percent:    100
Distinction:    31 students
Kazhakoottam Jyothis Central School
Pass Percent:    100 
Appeared:    118 students
Kendriya Vidyalaya
C.R.P.F. Pallipuram 
Pass Percent:    100 
Appeared:    102 students
26 students secured 90 percent and above
Saraswathy Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkkavu -
Appeared:    287 students
125 students
scored above 90 percent
Dr GR Public School
Appeared:    136 students
 A1 in all subjects:    11 students  
Army Public School
Pangode, Trivandrum 
Appeared:    65 students 
36 students
secured above 90%
Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal  
Appeared:    65 students 
Pass Percent:    100 
Abdulsalam Rafi
Residential School
Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram
Appeared:    56 students 
Distinction:    24 students

