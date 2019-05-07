‘Centre’s move should be seen as challenge towards Keralites’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has come out against the Union Government stating the latter’s decision preventing national highway (NH) development in the state should be viewed as a challenge towards Keralites and the federal system. If the Centre moves ahead with the decision to stall NH development, the party will organise agitations and explore legal options, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The Centre should not adopt a narrow-minded approach to stop NH development in the LDF-ruled Kerala. The state government was taking steps on war-footing to complete the project, he said.“In fact, this project was abandoned by the previous Oommen Chandy government in 2013 following protests. However, the LDF Government on assuming office, looked into all aspects of the issue, and took effective steps, including land acquisition, to take the project forward. Now the Centre is trying to sabotage all these efforts,” said Kodiyeri.

Before stepping down, the Modi Government should withdraw the NH Authority’s directive putting land acquisition on hold in 13 districts, Kodiyeri demanded. He also came down heavily on BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai for his letter to the Centre. Any attempt by the Union Government to sabotage the four-lane highway project should be opposed irrespective of the political affiliations, said Kodiyeri.