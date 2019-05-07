Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ramesh Chennithala calls for probe on stop memo

 Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for a probe into the conspiracy behind the government’s cancellation of a stop memo issued by the Ernakulam District Collector on the reclamation of a

Published: 07th May 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for a probe into the conspiracy behind the government’s cancellation of a stop memo issued by the Ernakulam District Collector on the reclamation of a paddy field at Kunnathunadu.

“There was news the land’s owned by a businessman having close links with top leaders of the CPM. The file movement seems mysterious. Though it was sent for advise from the Law Department, the file was recalled before any advise was made.

There has been high-level influence and pressurising behind this,” he said. Chennithala said the Collector took the decision against reclamation based on an advise from the Advocate General, but the government did not seek any legal advise before cancelling the Collector’s order.

