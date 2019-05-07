Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Operation Eagle Eye to swoop down on sewage perpetrators

The city corporation has launched an initiative to catch unauthorised sewage and waste dumping in the city. A team to flag such vehicles will undertake surprise checks

Published: 07th May 2019 06:16 AM

The team comprising health inspectors is lead by the mayor

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a quarter to 1 am and NH 66 was in for some action. A trail of blood left on the road prompted a few passengers who were on their way to the airport to alert corporation officials. Even as the officials flagged down the vehicle and started checking the credentials, blood kept oozing out of the vehicle in a frenzied pace, cloaking the sidewalk in a reddish hue. "Poultry waste," the driver informed the officials. 

A few kilometres off the location, a team of corporation officials including Mayor V K Prasanth and Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson K Sreekumar intercepted a vehicle carrying septage waste. The waste was being transported illegally and the driver and staff were taken to the police. This scene will be played out frequently, perhaps on a daily basis with the corporation launching its night squad 'Operation Eagle Eye'.A team of health officials led by Mayor V K Prasanth will conduct surprise checks in the city and will be active until the morning hours. 

And after its launch on Sunday night, by 2 am, the corporation had intercepted one vehicle each carrying septage waste, food waste and poultry waste. The poultry waste, the drivers maintained, was being brought from Kollam corporation to be transported to Tamil Nadu for waste management. After the corporation intercepted the vehicle which was transporting the waste unhygienically, it was taken back to Kollam. The raid continued up till the morning hours and is set to be a regular affair.

Rising incidents of improper waste treatment being followed in the city prompted the city corporation to initiate Operation Eagle Eye. "We have come across many instances of the municipal sewage being dumped irresponsibly at public places. Tonight we could intercept vehicles which were ferrying the waste illegally and the violators were handed over to the police. The vehicle didn't even have proper number plates or documents," said Mayor V K Prasanth, nodding at the vehicle laden with food waste which the corporation had intercepted sometime after midnight. "The surprise checks will continue and stringent action will be taken against the violators," he added.

The team comprising health inspectors and junior health inspectors is divided into four squads. Ten health inspectors, 30 junior health inspectors, three health supervisors are part of the squad. The team will be led by Mayor. "Even as the corporation has a solid waste treatment plant up and running in the city, there are institutions pumping the septage waste in water bodies. The waste management facility is offered at a very low rate and all they need to do is bring the waste to the Muttathara treatment plant. Despite the availability of an online facility to avail the service, violations are being observed in various areas. These checks will be carried out randomly and will cover the whole, of the city," says a corporation official.

