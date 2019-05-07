Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police record statement of University College student; protest continues against SFI

 The Cantonment Police on Monday recorded the statement of the woman student of the University College, who had attempted suicide alleging harassment from the SFI activists. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment Police on Monday recorded the statement of the woman student of the University College, who had attempted suicide alleging harassment from the SFI activists. 
The police sources said the student chose not to give any complaints against the SFI workers and hence they have not registered any case against the people whose name were mentioned in the suicide note. 
The statement was taken on the basis of an attempt to suicide case registered suomotu by the police. 

The first year degree student was found inside the college campus with her wrists slashed.
 A suicide note was recovered from her in which she had alleged that the SFI workers had forced her to take part in their organisational activities by skipping classes and that was affecting her studies.

Meanwhile, the furore over the suicide bid is refusing to die down. The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and the Campus Front of India (CFI) activists took out a protest march to the University College on Monday alleging that the human rights of the students is being trampled by the SFI workers. 

The AIDSO activists alleged that organisational freedom of other student bodies is being denied in the University College by the SFI. They further added that the police is refusing to take case against the SFI workers being mentioned in the suicide note of the student. The march conducted by the Campus Front witnessed tension after the police blocked the surging activists. The cops had to use water guns to disperse the protestors. 

