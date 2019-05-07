Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Water Authority to resolve water crisis soon

A protest led by Nanthencode councillor Palayam Rajan and the residents of Nanthencode and Palayam ward was held at the KWA executive engineer's office against the water crisis in their wards.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The meeting involving residents, their representatives and KWA officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What worse can a state expect? The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials are unable to even ensure regular water supply to their Chief Minister's residence. Currently the water is being supplied to the Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister, via tankers. There are also a number of houses in several wards in the city facing drinking water shortage from past few months. 

A protest led by Nanthencode councillor Palayam Rajan and the residents of Nanthencode and Palayam ward was held at the KWA executive engineer's office against the water crisis in their wards. Such an action was called for by residents despite repeated complaints and the lack of action. "The authorities supply drinking water from 4 - 6 am. As the water flow is weak, it takes ages to fill the pot," said Benitha Amballi, a resident of Lenin Nagar, who stays near the KWA office. 

Basic activities are affected. "Recently my daughter delivered a child and we had to buy a bottle of water to bathe the child. The plumbers closed the valve based on the instruction of the senior officers interrupting the water supply in our area," said Nalini, a resident of Palayam ward.The councillor pointed out that the authorities are declining to take action to stay away from their work. "As the leakage has been identified on the roads which lead to the Minister's houses it is impossible to repair them in such short notice as it will cause an interruption in their journey," said Rajan.

Kanaka Nagar in Nanthencode ward is the area which is affected the most. "Engineers have identified a major leakage in a pipe which will take a longer time for rectification," said Suresh Chandran, KWA superintendent engineer.

After three hours of discussion with the locals and their representatives, the KWA officers have assured to resolve their crisis as soon as possible. "Water will be supplied till 8 am and the duration will be increased on Monday and Friday in a week. The leak in the Kanaka Nagar will be solved by replacing the old pipes with new connections which will take atleast 5 months," said Suresh. The corporation PWD section will provide the required amount for the repair work, said Pushpalatha, corporation PWD standing chairperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp