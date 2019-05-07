Kerala Water Authority to resolve water crisis soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What worse can a state expect? The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials are unable to even ensure regular water supply to their Chief Minister's residence. Currently the water is being supplied to the Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister, via tankers. There are also a number of houses in several wards in the city facing drinking water shortage from past few months.

A protest led by Nanthencode councillor Palayam Rajan and the residents of Nanthencode and Palayam ward was held at the KWA executive engineer's office against the water crisis in their wards. Such an action was called for by residents despite repeated complaints and the lack of action. "The authorities supply drinking water from 4 - 6 am. As the water flow is weak, it takes ages to fill the pot," said Benitha Amballi, a resident of Lenin Nagar, who stays near the KWA office.

Basic activities are affected. "Recently my daughter delivered a child and we had to buy a bottle of water to bathe the child. The plumbers closed the valve based on the instruction of the senior officers interrupting the water supply in our area," said Nalini, a resident of Palayam ward.The councillor pointed out that the authorities are declining to take action to stay away from their work. "As the leakage has been identified on the roads which lead to the Minister's houses it is impossible to repair them in such short notice as it will cause an interruption in their journey," said Rajan.

Kanaka Nagar in Nanthencode ward is the area which is affected the most. "Engineers have identified a major leakage in a pipe which will take a longer time for rectification," said Suresh Chandran, KWA superintendent engineer.

After three hours of discussion with the locals and their representatives, the KWA officers have assured to resolve their crisis as soon as possible. "Water will be supplied till 8 am and the duration will be increased on Monday and Friday in a week. The leak in the Kanaka Nagar will be solved by replacing the old pipes with new connections which will take atleast 5 months," said Suresh. The corporation PWD section will provide the required amount for the repair work, said Pushpalatha, corporation PWD standing chairperson.