Fiona Edwin tops in Kerala, ranks second in India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fiona Edwin was on cloud nine on learning she had come second in the country in ISC examinations, securing 99.75 per cent in Science stream. She is also the state topper. Fiona, daughter of engineers Edwin Thomas and Sony Edwin, wanted to be a doctor from childhood. Hence she prepared well for the just concluded NEET exam.

“Of course I am excited about the results. In fact, it is a dream moment. Thanks to the support from my mother, teachers, friends and last but not least, the Almighty. I never expected a rank, though I was expecting above 95 per cent. This achievement adds to my happiness,” said Fiona.

She also said periodical time tables helped her achieve the feat. “I used to study well during class tests and other exams. So it was easy for me to study during public exams. Regular studying of subjects is my success mantra,” Fiona said. Fiona also hinted at repeating NEET exams if her rank does not satisfy her. She has a younger sister, Naina Edwin, who is a ninth standard student of L’ecole Chempaka School.

Bengaluru’s Vibha Swaminathan, a student of Mallya Aditi International School, has secured cent per cent results in ISC exam results.

Vibha, of Humanities stream, shares the top spot with Devang Kumar Agarwal, of Science stream, from La Martiniere Boys School, Kolkata in the country. As many as 16 candidates attained second and 36 candidates attained third spots across the country in this year’s ISC results.