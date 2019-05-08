ISC-ICSE results: Thiruvananthapuram shines high

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Meenakshi E of Holy Angels ISC School and Shreya Smitha of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School bagged the second rank at the state level by scoring 99.25 per cent.     

Published: 08th May 2019 06:02 AM

Students of St Thomas Central School at Mukkolakkal raising Riya Renu Thomas and Namrata Nandagopal who won state second ranks in the ICSE examination, the results of which were published on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the city put up an impressive performance in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The examination was conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi.

Fiona Edwin of L’ecole Chempaka at Akkulam won the second rank at the national level in ISC examination by scoring 99.75 per cent in the Science stream. She is also the ISC state topper.
Two students from St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal - Namrata Nandagopal and Riya Renu Thomas - shared the second rank in ICSE at the state level. The duo scored 98.6 per cent to clinch the second spot. Donel Chacko Baby of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, bagged the third rank at the state level in ICSE by scoring 98.4 per cent.

The third rank in ISC was shared by Ankita Radhakrishnan of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School and Jerry John Thomas of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram. Both candidates scored 99 per cent.

