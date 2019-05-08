Kids film fest holds great expectations

By Express News Service

With the second edition of the ICFFK set to begin soon, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare along with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy are prepping up to make the second edition a huge success

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From all-time classics like Majid Majidi's 'Children of Heaven' to international films like 'The Ugly Duckling' by Garri Bardin, a visual treat awaits children at the second edition of the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) which is all set to kick-start on Friday. Like the first edition of the film festival which was a tremendous success with the participation of more than 5,000 children and featuring over 140 films including 50 foreign films, much hopes and expectations are pinned on the second.

The event is being organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in association with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The six-day long fest will be held across six venues in the city such as Kalabhavan, Sree, Kairali, Nila, Tagore and Nishagandhi auditorium. Around 160 movies will be screened this time and around 6,000 children are expected to participate in the film festival.

M Mukesh, MLA and chairman of the festival organising committee said, “ The second edition will be conducted with the same enthusiasm as the first one. As films are considered to be the best medium to communicate strong messages, we want more children to be part of this event and learn about films and filmmaking.”

As a special initiative of the event, children from tribal communities and child care institutions will be provided with food and accommodation so that they also get a chance to enjoy the films screened at the festival. “

All the arrangements have been made for the children from other districts who will be participating in the event. We are expecting around 1,000 children from other districts including tribal communities and orphanages to participate in the event,” said Mukesh.

Festival Highlights

The festival will include an open forum for children where famous personalities from the film industry will introduce the children to films and the basics of filmmaking. For the first time, children will be given an opportunity to write the script, direct and produce a film. They will be provided with the facilities, ranging from cameras to other props needed. The film will be screened on the last day of the festival, May 16. Short film entries have been invited under two categories- junior (till the age of 12) and for seniors (age group from 12-18). The jury will comprise of children who will select the winners for the best short film, best actor and best actress.

Another enticing feature about the festival is the special screening for the public at Tagore theatre on the final day. Deepak S P, general convenor of the festival said, “This time, we are focusing more on children with special needs and to make the festival more inclusive for them. We have already made arrangements so that these children also enjoy the film festival equally.” The delegate pass for the film festival is Rs 500. More than 3,000 children have already registered.