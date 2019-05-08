Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mathscool: A fun way to learn mathematics

A maths enthusiast, Sneha shares she loves solving puzzles in her free time.

Published: 08th May 2019 05:51 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Our country has always been a cradle of mathematics, but the present generation and yet mathematics is considered a tedious subject. Sneha Unnithan, an IT professional-turned-entrepreneur, is on a quest to make the subject interesting and easy for children.

Four years ago when her family moved from the USA to Kerala, she noticed that the Montessori lessons her elder son received from the US had a great impact on his studies but it was not the same with her younger son who received his education in India. Sneha shares, "By the time my elder son was three, he was able to complete fractions. This was solely possible through the method of teaching mathematics wherein it includes tangible materials.”

This lead to 'Mathscool', where mathematical concepts are introduced visually as three-dimensional objects rather than symbols on paper. “It has been a year since I've been on a quest to make mathematics simpler for children. I have combined Montessori Visual Math and Vedic Math together. The course has been specially designed to help children in school and competitive exams,” said Sneha.

There are about 18 students in Sneha's Mathscool. Her maths academy has gathered much attention from the public. “ When I started taking classes, I received good feedback from the parents as well as the students. The children who hated maths have started liking the subject and doing well in academics. A friend's son studying in Class VII was unable to learn the basics of mathematics but now he says he enjoys solving math problems,” she said.

A maths enthusiast, Sneha shares she loves solving puzzles in her free time. For the 'Mathru Srishti' expo and fair held as part of Mother's day at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, this maths enthusiast will be conducting a workshop.

mathematics

