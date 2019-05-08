Ringing in the pious spirit of the holy month of Ramadan

Mary Ann Majo and Parvathy Unnikrishnan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramadan is here, bringing with it a feast to behold. The holy month of fasting also paves the way for the food joints as well as businesses across the city to thrive. Market streets like Chalai and Connemara brims with people preparing for Ramadan. As the city seeps in the pious aura of Ramadan, it also brings in an eclectic array of Iftar delicacies.

The Juma Masjid at Palayam is one such area to find such Iftar delicacies. The Jamaat is also a beehive of activities, as they prepare a plethora of mouthwatering dishes along with traditional ones to help the faithful break the fast. As is the tradition, they break their fast with dates. A special ‘kanji’ is prepared to be given away to the faithful for at the time of breaking the fast. “The menu changes every day," says Salam who is in charge of supervising food.

Over 1,500 people pray at the Masjid and break their fast. “Anyone and everyone is welcome here. That is the most special part of Ramadan," says Salam. The Masjid has also embraced the green way by choosing to serve the dishes in steel bowls, eschewing plastic. The women have a separate area where they pray and eat.

Ramadan has gotten all the shops bustling with business, especially those selling dates and dry fruit. "Business increases ten-fold during Ramadan,” said Ahmed Kabir, a fruit and Sharbat vendor beside the Masjid.

Certain principles are to be followed during shopping in the holy month. "We don’t just keep aside food and money for the poor. We also make sure shopkeepers get sufficient business. We buy things from traditional markets too so we are able to help them as well," said Khadeeja Aisha, a homemaker.