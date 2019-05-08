Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ringing in the pious spirit of the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan has gotten all the shops bustling with business, especially those selling dates and dry fruit.

Published: 08th May 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

A man breaks his fast by drinking 'kanji'B P Deepu

By Mary Ann Majo and Parvathy Unnikrishnan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramadan is here, bringing with it a feast to behold. The holy month of fasting also paves the way for the food joints as well as businesses across the city to thrive. Market streets like Chalai and Connemara brims with people preparing for Ramadan. As the city seeps in the pious aura of Ramadan, it also brings in an eclectic array of Iftar delicacies.

The Juma Masjid at Palayam is one such area to find such Iftar delicacies. The Jamaat is also a beehive of activities, as they prepare a plethora of mouthwatering dishes along with traditional ones to help the faithful break the fast. As is the tradition, they break their fast with dates. A special ‘kanji’ is prepared to be given away to the faithful for at the time of breaking the fast. “The menu changes every day," says Salam who is in charge of supervising food.

Over 1,500 people pray at the Masjid and break their fast. “Anyone and everyone is welcome here. That is the most special part of Ramadan," says Salam. The Masjid has also embraced the green way by choosing to serve the dishes in steel bowls, eschewing plastic. The women have a separate area where they pray and eat.

Ramadan has gotten all the shops bustling with business, especially those selling dates and dry fruit. "Business increases ten-fold during Ramadan,” said Ahmed Kabir, a fruit and Sharbat vendor beside the Masjid.

Certain principles are to be followed during shopping in the holy month.  "We don’t just keep aside food and money for the poor. We also make sure shopkeepers get sufficient business. We buy things from traditional markets too so we are able to help them as well," said Khadeeja Aisha, a homemaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramadan Juma Masjid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp