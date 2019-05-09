Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to play host to national mime festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city will soon play host to the National Mime festival at Bharat Bhavan in Thycaud from May 10. The three-day fete which will witness the participation of several mime troupes from across the country, aims to spread awareness on the importance of this theatrical technique which only uses movements and gestures to convey social messages. 

Titled ‘Echoes of silence’, the national mime fest is being organised by Bharat Bhavan in collaboration with the Kerala State Youth Commission and Mimers Trivandrum, a mime club. This is the first time the National Mime Festival is being brought to Kerala. “ Our city has been witness to several film, dance and music festivals but never a festival dedicated to popularising the mime. If this proves to be a success, we plan to conduct an International Mime festival next year,” said  Pramod Payyanur, the festival director. 
Ten mime troupes from across the country will participate at the festival. Mime troupes from different colleges under the Kerala University will also perform. Minister for Cultural Affairs A K Balan will inaugurate the event and workshop which will begin on May 10 at 6 pm. 

Bharat Bhavan secretary Pramod Payyannur will preside over the function. Department of Culture, secretary Rani George will deliver the presidential address.  Theatre personalities from across the country will present seminars. 

Workshops and Experimental Mime performances will be held. National Mime institute director Niranjan Goswami from West Bengal and Sadananda Singh from Manipur will take classes on the topic ‘Mime and body language’. 

Classes will be held by Pramod Payyanur on ‘Theatre and visual media’; B Y Sreekumar will speak on ‘non verbal act’, Peeshapalli Rajeevan will discuss on  kathakali and Gautham on kalaripayattu. 

“Many contemporary issues will be discussed through the festival. Mimes are more vibrant than dramas in delivering social messages. There is also more scope for experimenting in this genre,” said Pramod. The registration fee is Rs 100. For registration, contact 0471 2321747/ 9995484148 or bharatbhavankerala@gmail.com

