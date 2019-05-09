The unbearable lightness of photographing a baby

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newborn photography is slowly but steadily becoming a regular among other photography types. When 'newborn' shutterbugs Midhu Sreenivas and her husband Jino chose to dive down this path, not many people were impressed. In spite of all odds, Midhu has been able to create a niche of her own in 'newborn' photography.

Midhu Sreenivas

A photography enthusiast, Midhu began her career as a wedding photographer along with her husband Jino. The couple was quite passionate about the career they chose but the birth of their son Kian made them want to venture into different pastures. “When Kian was born, we did a newborn photoshoot. I was delighted seeing the clicks which had captured every mood of my newborn son. The joy I felt seeing my baby's picture was the same joy I wanted other parents to feel. This was the beginning of a new form of passion which I considered nurturing,” said Midhu.

The baby's sleepy smile, cries, all of it became perfect fodder for Midhu. Two years since into the profession, she said, “Elders in the families were quite disturbed about newborns being photographed but I want to break such superstitious beliefs prevalent as it is the parents who often lose beautiful moments of their newborns.”

Midhu said unlike other types of photography, the mood of the baby is extremely important.

“A photographer's joy always lies in the capturing the best moment out of a thousand clicks. My favourite moment of capturing is when the baby smiles while sleeping,” she said. Midhu shared that shooting a baby's mood is not a simple task and needs enough patience.

“A photographer has to always wait for the most defining moment. All our efforts are paid off when we get the best clicks. Often, when I go for a two-hour shoot, I have to wait for six hours to get the best mood of the newborn. Since, I am a mother too, I am always ready to wait till I get the best click,” she said.

Besides newborn photography, Midhu also does maternity photography along with baptism and birthday events. She has completed about 20 projects till now. This Mannuthy-based young photographer is hopeful that she will be able to create beautiful moments in the life of other young parents.