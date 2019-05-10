Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A ride to save Santhivanam

In order to show his solidarity to the Save Santhivanam Movement, Vaisakh G Nair of Kochi travelled from Santhivanam to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vaisakh G Nair at a reception accorded to him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to show his solidarity to the Save Santhivanam Movement, Vaisakh G Nair of Kochi travelled from Santhivanam to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He travelled over 230-kilometre on his bullet as a solo journey.

The placards on his bike drew the attention of people in his travel route. “I grew up by playing at Santhivanam. During my childhood, I have been able to witness the arrival of migratory birds and many endangered species such as the barn owl at the private forest. I cannot do nothing while Santhivanam is being destroyed,” said Vaisakh. “I began my journey on Tuesday at 10 am from Santhivanam and travelled 230 km to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 5 pm.”

Santhivanam, the two-acre land at North Paravur with sacred groves, ponds and diverse living beings, has been in trouble after the High Court verdict which allowed the construction of 110 KV line to cut across this forest.It came as a shock to Meena Menon, who has been preserving this as a green lung for young children and nature enthusiasts.

The value of this space and its biodiversity has been proven by detailed studies done by Kerala Forest Research Institute, Malabar Natural History Society, Society for Environmental Education in Kerala and Cochin Natural History Society along with the high degree of endemism, endangered and near threatened species found here.  

Citing the inspiration behind the journey Vaisakh said, “Trees were cut down to draw the 110 KV line in Santhivanam. While taking a walk through the forest, I saw a destructed nest. Also, a bird was found dead on my terrace. That’s when I decided to put my efforts into saving Santhivanam.”

Vaisakh works as a senior executive at logistics solution company Ecom Express Pvt Ltd.Groups including Indus Cycling Embassy, Tree Walk and Eco-solutions greeted Vaisakh at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Wednesday. Chilla, Humans and SEWA joined the greeting ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santhivanam Movement Vaisakh G Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp