Kerala: Backwater tourism dreams remain on paper

A boat cruise connecting lakes Kadinamkulam and Akathumuri was promised by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran in 2017. The project is yet to be implemented.

A view of Kadinamkulam backwater at Perumathur B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Tourism had announced the launch of a cruise service between Kadinamkulam and Akathumuri in 2017. The plan was announced by the Minister of Tourism Kadakampally Surendran. It tapped the potential of backwater tourism similar to those in Alappuzha. Two years down, the project remains on paper.

The route of the cruise was supposed to begin from Kadinamkulam connecting Perumathura, Anchuthengu, Kayikkara, Ponnumthuruthu, Panayilkkadavu and Akathumuri. The government had promised to encourage private players to start houseboat services in the route. DTPC was assigned to implement the project.

As per the project, boats and 'shikharas' commonly found in Dal lake, Kashmir were to be used for the service. Each boat has a carrying capacity of 20 people. A three-hour journey including a halt at Golden Island in Akathumuri lake was part of the plan.

A floating boat jetty was promised at Perumathura, Anchuthengu, Kayikkara, Ponnumthuruthu, Panayilkkadavu and Akathumuri. Basic amenities including a toilet complex, refreshment stalls, restaurants and a facility for rest was arranged at Panayilkkadavu.

"The backwater tourism in Thiruvananthapuram would have been a boon to the tourism sector. The reason behind the delay is unknown. We have visited the venue several times for discussion," said one of the officers who was part of the project in the initial stages.

However, B Satyan MLA said, the DTPC was least bothered in implementing the project. "Private parties are interested in taking up the project, therefore the government does not have to spend money. I have given a letter to the Minister of Tourism citing the interest of private parties recently," said Satyan.
The letter includes a suggestion to involve the local self-government in the project.

According to DTPC secretary, Bindu Mani, the Kadinamakulam Akathumuri backwater project is yet to prepare a draft. "We already have a lot of pending tourism projects in the district. We can look into the Kadinamkulam Akathumuri project only after finishing existing projects," she said.

