Celebrating motherhood via 'Mathru Srishti' expo 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is an ode to the mothers out there. Around 50 mothers will congregate and showcase their creative expertise at the unique market of sorts which will get going in the city in the weekend. The expo christened ‘Mathru Srishti’ is all about celebrating motherhood whereby the original creations by the mothers are being brought under a single platform.

Mathru Sristhi will feature an eclectic fare of articles crafted by the mothers belonging to the capital and outside. The vibrant line up ranges from artworks, home decors, indoor plants, paintings, handicrafts, jewellery, designer clothes, Mehendi art, and food, among others. “Only original creations are being featured at the expo. It is not just another trade fair, but one where mothers will come with their creations, display them and sell them. The idea was to offer them a platform to exhibit their works, which they have been doing at the confines of their homes and help them market their goods,” says Smitha Nair G S, one of the founders of CMH which is organising the expo in the city.

The participating women’s organisations include Creative Moms Hub, Expressions India Society, Snehita Women’s Health Foundation and Sruthy Bharathy School of Music. The event is organised on Saturday and Sunday at the Bhagyamala Auditorium, Chandrasekaran Nair stadium, Palayam.

A variety of programmes are being organised in the sidelines such as live music and open mic sessions, and a free health camp for mothers, among others. The free health check-up includes breast cancer risk assessment, cardiac risk assessment, health services by a urologist, gynaecologist, dentist, and dermatologist. Self-help programmes are also organised. On both days, a facility for the faithful to break their fast will also be provided.