Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Celebrating motherhood via 'Mathru Srishti' expo 

A variety of programmes are being organised in the sidelines such as live music and open mic sessions, and a free health camp for mothers, among others.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is an ode to the mothers out there. Around 50 mothers will congregate and showcase their creative expertise at the unique market of sorts which will get going in the city in the weekend.  The expo christened ‘Mathru Srishti’ is all about celebrating motherhood whereby the original creations by the mothers are being brought under a single platform.

Mathru Sristhi will feature an eclectic fare of articles crafted by the mothers belonging to the capital and outside. The vibrant line up ranges from artworks, home decors, indoor plants, paintings, handicrafts, jewellery, designer clothes, Mehendi art, and food, among others. “Only original creations are being featured at the expo. It is not just another trade fair, but one where mothers will come with their creations, display them and sell them. The idea was to offer them a platform to exhibit their works, which they have been doing at the confines of their homes and help them market their goods,” says Smitha Nair G S, one of the founders of CMH which is organising the expo in the city.

The participating women’s organisations include Creative Moms Hub, Expressions India Society, Snehita Women’s Health Foundation and Sruthy Bharathy School of Music. The event is organised on Saturday and Sunday at the Bhagyamala Auditorium, Chandrasekaran Nair stadium, Palayam.

A variety of programmes are being organised in the sidelines such as live music and open mic sessions, and a free health camp for mothers, among others. The free health check-up includes breast cancer risk assessment, cardiac risk assessment, health services by a urologist, gynaecologist, dentist, and dermatologist. Self-help programmes are also organised. On both days, a facility for the faithful to break their fast will also be provided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mathru Srishti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp