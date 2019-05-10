Ente Koodu: Shelter for women garners praise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For women who work overnight, travel with children or for emergencies, the Social Justice Department under their welfare scheme had initiated 'Ente Koodu', offering overnight stay facility for economically backward women and children, including boys below 12 years. With six months of its implementation, more than 3, 434 women have used the facility.

Now, the night shelter is completely managed by Women and Child development department.Tucked away in the eighth floor of the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) terminal station complex at Thampanoor, the shelter offers a wide range of facilities free of cost. A safe shelter is ensured for women from 5 pm to 6 am. Arrangements ranging from the construction of this night stay facility to the washroom, kitchen and laundry was overseen by the district social justice officer.

The air-conditioned facility comprises 50 beds, a television, kitchen, washing machine and bathrooms. Food provided by the Prison Department is available from 5 pm onwards. Twenty-four lockers have also been placed in the room. Two watchmen have been appointed for the safety of women and children. Three women staff have also been appointed to cater to the needs of the inmates who can avail the service up to three days.

“There are many women who reach the city alone in the evening or night for interviews and competitive examinations but they have to rely on their relatives or friends due to safety issues. Now, all of them are benefitted with this facility and the response is good,” said Ranjitha Lal, a staff. However, there are restrictions for students who avail the night shelter facility due to security reasons. “Often students leave their hostels on the pretext of going home but they hang out with friends. Recently, a group of students asked for shelter after 1 am which is against our rules. they didn't have any proof to show either," she said. Other programmes have also been planned by the Social Justice Department for the elderly, transgender community, women and children. Ranjitha opined although the facility is being utilised by many women, they want to ensure that the facility is not misused in any manner.