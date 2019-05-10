Fund crunch puts rural haats on back burner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting up haats or bazaars in the rural areas of the state is a state-specific programme under MGNREGS. Nine spots were identified for the same in Thiruvananthapuram district. However, none of them has become operational. The works are in the initial stages in three panchayats, including Mudakkal, Vakkom and Kizhuvilam. In Kottukal, the spot is identified, however, further steps are yet to be taken. The other panchayats identified for haats include Pulimath, Chenkal, Kulathoor, Manikkal and Poovachchal.

The haat is an open market that serves as a trading location for local cultivators and buyers in rural areas and is aimed at helping self-help groups, small and marginal farmers and now NREGS workers. It is expected these haats will expand the scope of MGNREGS. However, the crunch in funding and difficulties with the land have dragged the process.

“We have spotted the location for the haat. However, construction works will have to wait mainly because of the processing delays. However, once it is done and election process is completed, we will begin the works. The delay in payment had also affected this,” said Saji C, president, Kottukal grama panchayat.

Meanwhile, Mudakkal panchayat president Vijayakumari said, “We have chosen the project as part of the 2019-20 project year and once the election is over it will take barely two months to set them up. We have also identified the spot for it.”

The haats are being overseen by the officers in charge of the district.The only haat finished so far is in Pattanakkad in Alappuzha with a budget of `18 lakh. Some of them are in the tender process and hopefully soon, the bazaars will be a reality.