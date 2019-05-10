Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In search of sunflowers

Sundarapandyapuram, a rustic village in Tirunelveli dist of Tamil   Nadu, has a lot in store for vistors

Published: 10th May 2019 02:20 AM

Sundarapandiyapuram in Tamil Nadu

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sundarapandyapuram, as the name denotes, is one of the most magnificent places you can go for a day-long visit. A sleepy, small township along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, it is well known for its valley of flower carpets comprising sunflowers which bloom in mid-August and last for a couple of months.

However, a quick visit to Sundarapandyapuram will not disappoint you on any season, as the place offers much more than sunflowers. Standing in the midst of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 26 km/hour is an experience worth travelling for almost 120 km from the state capital.

The journey to Courtallam was one of many expectations. To experience the scenery during the travel and finally the majestic falls. However, the fierce sun had made the journey less than fruitful. And the small stream trickling down the falls was amassed by visitors.Not to be disappointed, this group of five continued towards Sundarapandyapuram, which is 15 km away. The idea of coming across a sunflower field sounded promising.

On the way to the rustic village is a mound of rock. The empty stretch of land, which resembled a scene straight out of a painting, is reason enough to climb the rocks and take it all in. With the exception of an occasional tractor or bus and a few travellers from Kerala, the road was mostly deserted.
Sundarapandyapuram, however, disappointed the group momentarily when the locals informed them that sunflower seeds are yet to be sowed this year. Each passing moment taught the group something new about the village.

Sundarapandyapuram is a popular location for film and regional sitcoms notably Roja. Providing a refreshing experience is a lake not far from the place.The locals do not seem to pay attention to the visitors; they are probably used to them by now. A second visit is definitely in cards for when the sunflowers will be adorning the fields.

 

