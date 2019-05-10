Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kulathummal Canal gets a fillip to improve and restore the soil quality

According to the department, the initiative will increase the agricultural production and minimise the risks of floods and droughts.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kulathummal Canal in Neyyattinkara Taluk, which is plagued by a series of issues including excessive use of chemicals in farmlands, is now on the road to rejuvenation with the government coming up with a project to improve and restore the soil quality and increase the groundwater table.

According to  the study conducted by the Department of Soil Survey, the other issues that has affected the canal were loss in vegetative cover, change in land use pattern, sedimentation of ponds, farmlands, wetlands and other water bodies, inflow of household waste water to streams, unprotected and abandoned springs, and encroachment of streams and other water bodies.

The canal which is a third order drain originating from Myladikulam near Killi is the major drains through Kattakkada and  Maranalloor grama panchayats and drains into Neyyar River.“The restoration of Kulathumal Canal will become part of the Jalasamrudhi Project, a water resources management plan for Kattakada Assembly Constituency,” said A Nizamudeen, commissioner, Kerala Land Use Board.

Several problems, including inflow of waste water into the canal has been identified. They will be restored with the help of the Soil Conservation Department, Irrigation Department and through MGNREGS.At the same time, Nizamudeen said that for achieving the desired objectives drainage line treatment works had to be carried out. They will help ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of water in the drains, to infiltrate water to the soil, to improve groundwater status and to prevent scouring of banks.

“We found that some stretches were facing acute pollution,  including dumping and discharge of solid and liquid waste. Suchitwa Mission will be asked to set up mini-treatment plants,” he said.
The cleaning of the polluted stretch will be carried out in a campaign mode by including merchants, residents associations, locals, people’s representatives and others. It is estimated that the 85,400 man days will be created through the implementation of the project.

Need for checking non-point source pollution

Earlier, in a report titled ‘River Restoration in Kerala: Developing a co-evolutionary  participatory framework and river restoration action plan for Trivandrum city’ prepared by the research unit of the Local Self Government, it has been highlighted that along with the improvement of treatment technology for point source pollution it is necessary to check  non-point source pollution which contributes to the deterioration of water quality in the  rivers, streams and lakes.

