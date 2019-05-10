Lack of visitors at She Lodge and a blow to the hyped project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Before executing the upcoming She Lodge projects in the city corporation's bucket list at Kazhakoottam and Attukal, the corporation must think twice as the one already functioning at Sreekanteswaram does not garner enough revenue.

The total revenue generated till date is I28,761 with the lowest being I3,000 in April. The highest amount was I14,661 in Februray owing to Pongala. As part of its initiative to provide safe accommodation for women, the city corporation had initiated She Lodge which provides cost-effective stay for women and children arriving at the city, in Sreekanteswaram on January 28.

Unlike the Social Justice Department's 'Ente Koodu' a similar project, the former failed to attract visitors. The location is a possible reason for the unpopularity, as the She Lodge is located in the interiors. "There were days when the hostel was fully vacant without any guests. Lack of publicity and online booking facility could be the primary reasons. Till date only 56 visitors have utilised the lodge facility. And the maximum number of customers, 22, arrived during the Attukal Pongala," said Sreethu V, a She Lodge office in-charge.

There are two rooms with two beds each and one dormitory with eight beds. Amenities including bed sheets, plates and glass are provided here. There is a feedback book kept on the entrance table. "Women who arrive here are satisfied with the existing facilities. Most of them arrive in the city for treatment," said Sreethu.

The civic body has set aside I4.75 crore for setting up the She Lodge at three locations in the state capital. The facility was mainly established for women arriving in the district for interviews and other short visits. Though the official website of Kudumbashree Mission was mentioned by the corporation for online booking, it is still not active. The rent for availing the facility has been fixed at I300 per day and I150 for two hours without food. Based on the demand of the individual, food will be provided to them from a hostel nearby at a cost of Rs 130 for a day.

The She Lodge at Sreekanteswaram was formerly a vacant block in the premises of the Sreekanteswaram Hostel. The corporation is planning to extend the facility in the vacant land nearby. Around I75 lakh has been set aside for the purpose.

The She Lodge at Kazhakootam will be set behind the zonal office and another one is being set up at Attukal ward. An amount of I2 crore each has been set aside for the purpose. The facilities will become functional by next year.

However, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar claims the facility is a major success.